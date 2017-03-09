× Ark. Senate Passes Campus Carry Amendment Reducing Training Requirement, Expanding Concealed Carry Locations

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The Arkansas Senate approved an amendment on Thursday (March 9) expanding a campus carry bill to apply to bars and state capital buildings.

The Senate approved the measure 18-9, breaking a weeks-long standoff on the bill. Now, House Bill 1249 is heading back to the House of Representatives.

The amendment also revises a previous amendment that would have limited those who are able to carry a concealed weapon on campus to people who are 25 and have undergone a training program that is up to 16 hours long. The approved amendment would limit the training program to eight hours and would take out the age requirement.

The amendment would expand the locations a person can carry a concealed weapon on publicly owned facilities, including the Arkansas Capitol building, and bars or restaurants that serve alcohol, so long as they business does not post a written notice barring concealed carry at the door.

The latest amendment was proposed by Charlie Collins (Rep-84), who also sponsored the bill. Initially the bill would have only opened campus carry privileges to faculty and staff members of colleges and universities who have their concealed carry license.