Arkansas Baseball Loses Pair Of Pitchers For Rest Of Season

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Less than a month into the 2017 season, Arkansas has been dealt three major blows to the pitching staff.

First it was starter Keaton McKinney being lost for the season due to Tommy John surgery just days before opening day and then the Razorbacks lost two more pitchers on Thursday. Sophomore starter Isaiah Campbell and sophomore reliever Cody Scroggins sustained elbow injuires that will force them to miss the rest of the season, according to a release from the university.

“It’s unfortunate to lose two pitchers like this at this point in the season,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said in a statement. “However, we plan to do everything we need to make sure that both Isaiah and Cody make a full recovery so they can get back on the field as soon as they are ready.”

Campbell was expected to be a weekend starter for Arkansas but appeared in just one game this season while he gave up three runs on three hits in just 2/3 of an inning. Scroggins left last week’s game against Louisiana Tech with the injury and logged two and 1/3 innings while giving up three hits and a single run.

Arkansas will host Rhode Island in a three game series that begins on Friday (March 10).