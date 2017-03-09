× Arkansas Representative Files Bill That Supports Making The Bible The State Book

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — An Arkansas Representative filed a resolution on Monday (March 6) that would support designating the Bible as the official state book.

Rep. Dwight Tosh (R-52) filed House Resolution 1047, which states that the House of Representatives supports making the Bible the official state book. The resolution states that any recognized version of the Bible would be supported.

Currently Arkansas does not have a state book, although it has several other state symbols, the resolutions states.

The resolution will go before the House on Thursday afternoon (March 9).