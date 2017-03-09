Blueberries Boost Brain Power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a sweet way to boost brain power.

A new study reveals blueberry concentrate improves brain function as we age.

Drinking concentrated blueberry juice every day for three months improved blood flow to the brain in study participants.

MRI tests showed they had greater brain activation and they had improved the results on cognitive tasks than people who didn't drink blueberry juice.

Previous research has shown the risk of dementia is reduced by higher fruit and vegetable intake, and cognitive function is better preserved with a diet rich in plant-based foods.

