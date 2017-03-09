× Fayetteville Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing Brother To Death, Sentenced To 30 Years

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Wednesday (May 8) after he pleaded guilty to stabbing his brother to death.

Freddie Matthews, 42, pleaded guilty to second degree murder after he stabbed his brother, Alfred Matthews Jr., in the back with a knife in January 2016, said Matt Durrett, Washington County prosecuting attorney. Matthews also pleaded guilty to second degree battery, with a suspended sentence of six years, for hitting a deputy in the face.

The two brothers got into a physical fight in the backyard of their home on N. 54th Avenue in Fayetteville on Jan. 29, 2016. During the altercation, one grabbed a broomstick and the other grabbed a knife.

Freddie Matthews, who had the knife, stabbed his brother in the back. Both brothers were taken to Washington Regional hospital, where Alfred Matthews later succumbed to his injuries.

Freddie Matthews was taken to the Washington County Detention Center after he was released from the hospital. While there, he punched a deputy in the face.

Matthews was originally facing first degree murder, but agreed to the lesser charge in the plea deal.