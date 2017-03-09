× I-49 Construction Closes Lanes Overnight In Benton County

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Interstate-49 construction caused overnight lane closures in Bentonville and Rogers starting on Wednesday (March 8).

The lane closures will go through the night on Friday (March 10) from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Construction work will close the inside lanes between Southeast Walton Boulevard, Exit 85, and Central Avenue/State Highway 72, Exit 88.

The closures are coming as part of an Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department project to widen 3.5 miles of I-49 to three lanes in both directions.

Construction on the project is expected to wrap up by May 2017.