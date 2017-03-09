Lions Eye Upset In NCAA Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) - For the second year in a row, the Heartland conference championship game came down to UA-Fort Smith and Dallas Baptist.

"It was like déjà vu," said senior Alex Cooper. "To get the championship we had to beat the same teams like last year we had to play St. [Edwards] and St. Mary’s, and this year we had to play St. Edward’s and St. Mary’s. Then we met Dallas Baptist in the Championship, so it was like déjà vu."

But, this time the Lions’ were the ones cutting down the net, claiming their first-ever conference tournament title

"It was a great obstacle that we accomplished," said UAFS head coach Josh Newman. "For us to be able to do that was great. Now they don’t want it to end, they don’t want to be the one to disappoint each other."

For senior Seth Youngblood it still hasn't hit him yet that they have the trophy in their locker room finally.

"Looking back on it seeing the trophy the net the locker room it really hasn’t kicked in with us yet."

Riding off the momentum of a late-season run the Lions have been able to mark off half their four goals en route to the NCAA Tournament. Winning the regular season championship and the Heartland tournament title were the first two, but there’s still two left to check off.

"One thing we have never done is win a game in the tournament," said Youngblood. "So hopefully Saturday we can get that done and the fourth one is to win a National championship."

In the first round of the NCAA DII tournament, number-8 seeded UAFS has a tough task, having to play the host and Number-1 seed Colorado School of Mines. But, the Lions welcome the challenge.

"This team is kind of appreciates and values on being the underdog, being a little disrespected," said Newman. "Which is great it’s going to be tough, but we are playing as a good of basketball as anybody in the country right now."

UAFS will play Colorado School of Mines Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in Golden, Colorado.