Rangers Return To 4A State Tournament

ROLAND (KFSM) - Roland’s season was on the line last Saturday night. It was win, or it’s all over. The seniors though were not ready to throw in the towel and led the Rangers to a win over Ada in the area consolation finals.

"That could have been our last game last Saturday," said senior Mason Wiggins. "We [weren’t] about to let that happen, so we just came and played with everything we had."

After winning 24 of their first 27 games, the Rangers are heading to the 4A state tournament for the first time since they reached the championship game in 2013.

"It just gives you a sense of pride," said Wiggins "Being the first team back since 2013 and having a chance to go compete for the state championship again."

Longtime Roland head coach Eddie Lewis knows that the Rangers have gotten to this point because of how willing the team is to share the spotlight and ball.

"Anytime you are able to be successful like we are this year you have to be unselfish. This year I have been really fortunate to have guys that really was willing to share the ball and play together and that’s kind of one of our sayings. We talk about playing hard playing together."

The Rangers have a tall order in the first round of the tournament facing number two ranked Tulsa Central.

"When you get to this level all teams are good," said Lewis. "If we are up there and we are playing well and if we are on I think we are going to give them some problems.

The Rangers, who have been battle tested all season, hope that as long as they continue to play cohesively they can claim their first-ever state title.

"We have got to play together," said Wiggins "That's what coach Lewis stresses to us all the time and that’s what held true all year and I think that’s what will get us a championship."

Roland will face Tulsa Central Thursday night at 8:30 p.m.