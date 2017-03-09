× Rogers Couple Facing Charges After Found With Stolen Vehicles

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Rogers couple is facing theft charges after police said they were found with a stolen car and motorcycle on Tuesday (March 7).

David Clark, 35, and Serina Clark, 32, were both arrested on outstanding warrants on Tuesday, and are facing additional charges of felony theft by receiving, according to their probable cause statements.

Police found Clark, who had outstanding warrants in Benton County as well as two Missouri counties, inside a vehicle near his workplace in Bethel Heights. Serina Clark, who also had an outstanding arrest warrant from a Missouri county, was with him.

David Clark took off running after he spotted police, but stopped after an officer drew a gun and ordered him to put his hands up.

The vehicle they were in was reported stolen from Springdale, the report states. There was also a motorcycle license plate inside the vehicle, which belonged to a motorcycle that was also reported stolen from Springdale. The motorcycle was parked near the other vehicle.

Both Clarks were taken to the Benton County Detention Center.