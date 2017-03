× Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 11pm

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11pm for NW Arkansas.

Very large hail will be the main concern with any storms that develop.

The risk is much higher in NW Arkansas than farther south into Fort Smith or the Ouachitas.

This is 7pm Thursday and you can see the showers and thunderstorms moving in from the north.

It is not expected to be a late night tonight with the line of storms quickly exiting the area by around 10 or 11pm.

-Garrett