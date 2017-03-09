× Springdale Police Find Pipe Bomb Outside City Hall

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale police officers were notified of a suspicious device that was located close to the Fallen Officer Memorial in front of City Hall, Lt. Jeff Taylor said.

Officers responded and recognized the device as a potentially hazardous device commonly referred to as a pipe bomb. The Bentonville bomb team responded to the city where they confirmed the device did have some explosive capabilities.

They rendered the device safe.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Springdale Police Department at (479) 750-8139.