Arkansas Holds Off Ole Miss In SEC Tournament Quarterfinals

NASHVILLE (KFSM)- Arkansas was able to hold off Ole Miss in the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals Friday night, winning 73-72 in Nashville, Tennessee. Arkansas (24-8,12-6) is now one win away from playing in the SEC title game.

Arkansas played Ole Miss once before during the regular season, claiming a 98-80 victory over the Rebels, but this postseason matchup was more of a nail-biter. The score was tied 13 times throughout the contest and the lead was exchanged almost as much, at 12 times Arkansas or Ole Miss was ahead.

The Razorbacks were bale to take advantage of turnovers in order to overcome the Rebels. The Hogs turned 13 Ole Miss turnovers into 22 points. Daryl Macon finished with 17 points for the Razorbacks, while Jaylen Barford and Dusty Hannahs were right behind him adding 13 points. Moses Kingsley did his part defensively holding the SEC’s only player that averages a double-double this season, Rebels’ Sebastian Saiz, to just nine points and 17 rebounds.

Arkansas will play Vanderbilt in the semifinal round Saturday afternoon.