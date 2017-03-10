Bella Vista To Adjust Traffic Signal Timing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) -- Daylight saving could impact more than just your sleep, it could also affect your commute.

Drivers in Benton County will feel the time change on the road because daylight saving time doesn't automatically change traffic signals through Bella Vista.

“There is a lot of congestion along Highway 71 and while we hope to improve that incrementally this is obviously not the long-term solution we would be looking for,” Christopher Suneson said.

Bella Vista community development services director Christopher Suneson said a traffic consultant will go to each to each signal box along Highway 71 on Sunday (March 12) and do some programming to adjust timing. They will be implementing a new signal timing program on Monday (March 13).

“Each one of those signals is run by a unit that has time of day and what patterns that the traffic signals should be flashing so that traffic moves more efficiently,” he said.

A study by the state highway department found that 45,000 cars drive through this intersection on highway 71 each day and they don't plan on that number going down.

Suneson said they want to test easy and low cost methods before they invest money on a fix.

“I think it's important for folks to realize that we appreciate their patience as we implement this new timing. There are bound to be hiccups. We are trying to minimize those as much as possible. I would encourage folks that if they are seeing abnormal patterns to contact city hall,” he said.

A traffic consultant will be in the field making adjustments through Wednesday (March 15) looking for backups and how to make traffic move smoothly.