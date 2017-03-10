Fayetteville Aims For Seventh State Title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)--It's no surprise that Fayetteville and North Little Rock will meet in Hot Springs. The two schools have combined to win five of the last eight state titles, with the Lady Charging Wildcats looking to defend the 7A title.

"Oh I think going back to back is such a tough situation, that's why it's never been done since class 7A has been around," said NLR head coach Daryl Fimple.

"I know there's been a lot of state titles gone to the Lady Charging Wildcats, several gone to the Fayetteville Bulldogs. So this will be a good matchup for folks in Arkansas to get to see," Fayetteville coach Vic Rimmer said.

Rimmer noted how the style of play should be very similar. "North Little Rock does the same thing, so the pace of the game aught to be really fun for both of us. Who can get some stops, who can make some big shots probably gonna be the difference in the game cause we're so evenly matched."

Fayetteville likes to play an uptempo game, which has earned the Lady Purple Dogs a top 20 national ranking in various polls. The Lady Bulldogs last title came two years ago with a win over Conway, when the current senior class was sophomores.

"They told me that it's pretty nerve racking when you first step on the court but you have to play just like it's a normal game and play basketball like you know how to, not overthink it," freshman Sasha Goforth said. "It's gonna be nerve racking for sure but it's also gonna be really exciting."

"They get the most nervous out of everybody, so we always have to be like it's okay just calm down, but they're getting better about it," said senior Ashley Breathitt.

If one thing can help Fayetteville, Rimmer points to continuity. "The itinerary when I handed it out this week it looks very familiar to what it was two years ago. We're only like thirty minutes off on some of the restaurant times we were at. We're gonna go to the same restaurants, stay at the same hotel."

Fayetteville and North Little Rock square off at 11:00 AM on Saturday at Bank of the Ozarks Arena in Hot Springs.