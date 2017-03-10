Fayetteville PD Partners With NWA Food Bank To Help Community

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Police Department has partnered with the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank to distribute emergency food boxes to people and families in need.

The food bank delivered 25 boxes to the department on Friday (March 10). The food box program is sponsored by Woodland Research Northwest of Rogers.

The department said the program will allow the officers to proactively serve community members in need. They will be able to give immediate assistance and provide additional resources to the community.

A list of food pantries in the Northwest Arkansas area is attached to every box so families can seek additional assistance.

Items in the box include pasta, peanut butter, jelly, spaghetti sauce, rice, beans, macaroni and cheese, canned goods, tuna helper and cereal.