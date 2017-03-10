× Franklin County Remains Identified As Missing Altus Woman

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) – Remains discovered in November 2016 have been identified as Regina Woodward, 34, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The remains were found near the intersection of East Coal Road and Plum Street in the Denning community. They were sent to the Arkansas State Crime lab for identification.

On Friday (March 10), the remains were positively identified as Regina Woodward, the Sheriff’s office said.

Regina Woodward was reported missing in July of 2013. A cause of death could not be determined and there was no evidence of direct injury to the remains, according to the Sheriff’s office.