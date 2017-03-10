× GoFundMe Raises Money For Funeral, Memorial For Vandergriff Student Who Drowned In Pool

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Following the drowning of a Vandergriff Elementary student, a GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money for the boy’s funeral, and possibly a permanent memorial at the school.

Adron Benton, 6, died after wandering away from Vandergriff Elementary school on Tuesday (March 7) and drowning in a nearby pool.

The Vandergriff Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization started the GoFundMe account on Friday (March 10) to raise money for the boy’s funeral.

The account’s fundraising goal is $15,000, and funds left over after the funeral will go toward a permanent memorial for Adron at Vandergriff Elementary.