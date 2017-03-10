Health Fair Being Offered In Greenwood

Posted 8:53 am, March 10, 2017, by , Updated at 10:12AM, March 10, 2017

GREENWOOD (KFSM) -- If you’re looking to get on the right track with your health, you’re in luck! A health fair is happening on Friday (March 10) in Greenwood.

The fair is taking place at the Recreation Outreach Center, right across from First Baptist Church at the corner of Adair Street and Atlanta.

More than 15 health care professionals from throughout the area will provide folks of all ages quick check-ups, screenings and information on how to live a healthy lifestyle all in one stop.

The event will include:

  • Various Health Screenings
  • Rehab Representatives
  • Home Care Consultants
  • Quality of Life Representatives

The health fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and admission is free.

