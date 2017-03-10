New Amendments Change Campus Carry Bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- If all goes well House Bill 1249 only has one more stop before it heads to Governor Hutchinson's office for a signature. The original bill required state institutions to allow faculty to conceal carry on campus.

"The idea was we're gonna deter the crazy killers by having some concealed carry holders able to carry their weapons on campus," Rep. Charlie Collins said.

But after opposition from the House and Senate, bill sponsor Rep. Charlie Collins from Fayetteville made a few changes.

"I'm excited that HB 1249 in its improved state is headed back to the House of Representatives to discuss the amendments the Senate has made to the bill," Collins said.

A major amendment to the bill is that anyone that carries on campus is required to take an eight hour training course. The new amendment also gives students the option to carry on campus as well.

Private institutions are the only entities allowed to opt out of the requirement if it becomes law.