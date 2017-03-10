× Rogers City Council Member Passes Away

ROGERS (KFSM) — The City of Rogers announced that a city council member passed away this week.

Sam Jeffery served as the Ward 4 alderman and was first elected to city council in 2013.

“Rogers lost one of the good guys this week,” said Greg Hines, Rogers mayor. “Sam was not only a city leader but a lifelong friend. He was devoted to making Rogers better and maintained a very intentional focus on the revitalization of downtown Rogers, the trail system, and park expansions. We will greatly miss the always positive demeanor he applied to addressing city business. Personally, I will miss his friendship, humor, and endearing attitude.”

Jeffery’s visitation will be Sunday (March 12) from 4-6 p.m. at the Jeffery’s home. A funeral will be Monday (March 13) at Central United Methodist Church in Rogers at 10 a.m.

The city will lower its flags to half-staff on Monday in Jeffery’s memory.