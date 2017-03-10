Southside Rebel Memorabilia To Be Auctioned Off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Nearly 5,000 pieces of Southside High School memorabilia with the Rebel logo on it will be auctioned off Saturday (Mar.11) at 10:00 a.m.

The auction will take place at the Southside Activity Center. Organizers urge anyone who plans to attend to come early because of the large crowd expected.

Organizers will provide parking on the west side of the Southside High School building.

The Fort Smith School Board voted to drop the "Dixie" fight song along with the Rebel mascot in 2015. The new mascot is the Southside Mavericks.

"The money will go to a general fund, to the district and that helps turn around and give back to our kids," Southside assistant principal Travis Biggs said. "This is kind of the final ending of the Rebel to Maverick transition and we hope everybody comes out and it's exciting and to finally put this to rest and move on as Southside Mavericks."

The auction is being held by Looper Auction and Realty.

Below is a slideshow of the available memorabilia.