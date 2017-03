× Walmart Celebrates Everyone’s Birthday With Free Cupcakes For All

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Free birthday cupcakes are exciting. Free birthday cupcakes that aren’t on your birthday — even better.

This Sunday (March 12) Walmart stores around the U.S. will be giving away free cupcakes to celebrate everyone’s birthday.

The cupcakes will be given away from 12-4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, and anyone can grab one of the sweet treats.