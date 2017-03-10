Washington Regional Hosts World’s Largest Baby Shower

Posted 8:24 am, March 10, 2017, by , Updated at 08:32AM, March 10, 2017

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — The thought of having a baby for a new mom is exciting, but can sometimes be overwhelming. To make things a little easier, the World’s Largest Baby Shower is happening Saturday (March 11) at The Jones Center in Springdale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event is a day full of educational workshops, seminars and a place to learn about new mom organizations.

The Springdale Police Department will be teaching parents how to keep kids safe on car rides by showing how to properly buckle in a car seat.

There will be a toddler fashion show, plus hundreds of vendors for moms to shop. Guests are invited to play games, win prizes, and help contribute to The March of Dimes.

