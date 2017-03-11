× Arkansas Crushes Vanderbilt To Reach SEC Title Game

NASHVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas and Vanderbilt were two of the hottest teams in the SEC heading into the semifinals matchup in the conference tournament. But it was only the Razorbacks who stayed red hot.

The Hogs started the second half on a 10-0 run and then ran away for a 76-62 blowout win over the Commodores inside Bridgestone Arena. Arkansas will face Kentucky for the SEC championship on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Vanderbilt (19-15) had three different stretches in which it did not score a point for four minutes or more and Arkansas quickly took advantage. Arkansas outscored Vanderbilt 29-6 in the first 11 minutes of the second half to open up a 27-point lead after a Daryl Macon jumper.

The Commodores made things look closer than it actually was as they used a 13-0 run late in the second half that trimmed the Razorbacks lead to 68-54.

Jaylen Barford led Arkansas with 18 points while Dusty Hannahs added 16 and Moses Kingsley finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Vanderbilt got 12 points from Riley LaChance but the Commodores shot just 30 percent from the field.

Arkansas outscored Vanderbilt 46-16 in the paint and 12-2 on the fast break.