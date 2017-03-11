× Arkansas Pitchers Dominate Doubleheader Sweep

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- Arkansas hosted Rhode Island for a weekend series starting with a doubleheader on Friday. In both games it was Arkansas’ pitching that shined, helping the Diamond Hogs sweep the Rams in the back-to-back games.

The Razorbacks used a two-out solo shot by Dominic Fletcher at the bottom of the second inning to lead 1-0. After the Rams lead 2-1 through almost four innings Arkansas (12-3) evened things up in in the bottom of the fourth, taking advantage of three walks and a catcher’s interference to tie it at two.

The Hogs took the lead 3-2 in the sixth inning when a wild pitch allowed Mcfarland to score from third. Jake Arledge added a RBI single to extend the lead 4-2. The Hogs used another solo home run by Luke Bonfield to seal the win in game one 5-2.

Barrett Loseke threw for four innings out of the bullpen, allowing no runs and scattering three hits to earn his second win of the year.

Game 2: Arkansas-3, Rhode Island-2

Arkansas was able to hold Rhode Island to a season-low three hits in the game thanks to an amazing outing by Trevor Stephan. The junior retired the first 19 Rams’ batters he faced going perfect into the seventh inning. Stephan struck out a career-high 13, his previous high of nine was set last Saturday against Nebraska.

Arkansas led 2-0 after scoring single runs in both the third and fifth innings. Rhode Island (5-8) made a late comeback in the top of the ninth. The Razorbacks ran into error issues, allowing two runs to score to tie the game. Luke Bonfield was able to deliver the winning hit, he singled to left field to drive in Hunter Wilson for the walkoff win.