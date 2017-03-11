Cow Patty Interview

Posted 7:24 am, March 11, 2017, by

WE’RE A WEEK OUT FROM THE SEVENTH ANNUAL COW PADDY RUN… TICKETS ARE STILL AVAILABE FOR PEOPLE TO JOIN… 5NEWS ANCHOR BRYAN SHAWVER SAT DOWN WITH ORGANIZERS TO GET A BETTER UNDERSTAND OF WHO THE EVENT BENEFITS.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s