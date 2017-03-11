× Fayetteville Girls Roll In 7A Championship Game

HOT SPRINGS (KFSM) – Fayetteville was considered one of the favorites when the 2016-17 season tipped off and they showed why all season long, including in the 7A state championship game.

The Lady Bulldogs knocked down their first six 3-point attempts in the first quarter and they never looked back as Fayetteville rolled over North Little Rock, 59-49, inside Bank of the Ozarks Arena.

Saturday’s meeting was the third between the two schools in the 7A state championship game since 2009 with Fayetteville holding a 2-1 advantage in that series.