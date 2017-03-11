× Late Steal Secures State Championship For Northside

HOT SPRINGS (KFSM) – In the two regular season meetings between North Little Rock and Northside, the Grizzlies came up short both times including a three overtime thriller.

In the third meeting, guard Tevin Brewer made sure Northside would bring home a state championship.

With 6.7 seconds left and leading by one, Brewer picked the pocket of North Little Rock and secured the Grizzlies 50-49 win inside Bank of the Ozarks Arena.

Northside got 20 points from Isaiah Joe, all of which came in the first three quarters, while Brewer finished with 18 points.

The title is the Grizzlies 10th in school history but the first since 2007 and the first in the career of coach Eric Burnett. Northside is 10-3 all time in the state championship game.