Southside Rebel Memorabilia Auctioned Off

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- From megaphones to giant signs and even old basketballs, nearly 5,000 items with the Rebel name and logo were auctioned off at Southside High School. This comes after the Fort Smith school board voted to drop the Dixie Fight Song and change the mascot from the Johnny Rebel to the Mavericks.

"If it says Rebel, I'm going to wear it," Rebel class of 1972 member, Steve West said. "You'd be shocked how many people come up to you in the store or on the street and ask you about it and then you get your little five minutes of fame and tell them what you think about it."

Some people even relied on luck to get the exact memorabilia they wanted, including a Rebel alum whose bidding number turned out to be 71, the year of her graduation.

"That's the one she gave me," Rebel class of 1971 member, Cindy Atchison said. "To me it's a God thing; I was supposed to be here!"

For one 1968 graduate, he had his eye on the football jerseys, with a very special plan in mind for the number 33 jersey.

"My plan is to find out every player in Southside's history that wore the same number that I wore," Ken Hall said. "I want to get it to them, get them to sign it and put the year that they graduated with everyone's signature."

While he doesn't know who he'll donate the jersey to just yet, Hall is sure about one thing; his rebel fashion.

"I'm proud of being a Southside Rebel," Hall said.

Sporting his high school letterman jacket from more than nearly 50 years ago, Hall continues to carry on the Rebel legacy.

"I'm proud that I can still fit into my high school letter jacket," Hall said.

Many fans and alumni bid on multiple items, some even buying items in bulk, all saying they plan to treasure the memories of Johnny Rebel.

"It was a great era," West said. "We are gonna miss it a lot."

"Always a Rebel," Atchison said. "Once a Rebel, always a Rebel."

The proceeds from the auction will be placed in a district fund, which will be distributed back to Fort Smith schools.