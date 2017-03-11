Unexpected Winter Weather Catches Arkansans Off Guard

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — With spring a little over a week away Old Man weather is going out with a bang.

Surprise snow and hail after a tornado and 70 degree weather caught a few Arkansans off guard.

“It’s been a little more eventful here lately than it’s been in years past; we originally came from Springfield Missouri,” said Tony Lattunni.

The Missouri native said he’s used to tornadoes, hail, and snow but he’s never seen them happen all in one week back-to-back.

He and his family were visiting Pea Ridge National Military Park for the 155th anniversary of the Battle of Pea Ridge. The outdoor reenactment was cancelled due to the weather.

Kameron Parmain moved to Northwest Arkansas from Oklahoma and has gotten used to dressing for the unexpected.

“I think around this area you learn to dress in layers pretty quickly, especially if your outside for work or anything.

I’m wearing about three or four layers right now because, I knew I was going to be outside for part of the day and it was probably gonna be colder than I expected,” said Parmain.

She’s hoping The Natural State will produce some steady temperatures in the coming weeks.