Winter Weather Advisory Issued For NW Arkansas

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for NW Arkansas for Saturday afternoon and evening.

Rain will gradually mix with sleet or snow across Benton and Washington County. There’s a chance some freezing rain could occur in Madison and Carroll County and isolated power outages are possible.

While accumulation is expected to be minimal, it may cause issued on roadways; especially later this evening. All snow and wintry weather will be out of the area by midnight or sooner.

-Garrett