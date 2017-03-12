× Hogs Drop Series Finale To Rhode Island

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- After sweeping the doubleheader against Rhode Island Friday Arkansas wasn’t able to complete the weekend series sweep falling to the Rams 3-0 Sunday. For Arkansas (12-4) it was their first loss at home this season.

Rhode Island starting pitcher Matt Murphy kept Arkansas’ offense silent. The right-hander pitched seven shutout innings while only allowing three hits and two walks. For Murphy, it was his longest outing of the season, earning him his second win of the year.

Josh Alberius was on the mound first for the Hogs and got off to a rocky start. In the first two innings he gave up three straight hits, including a two-RBI double. Rams’ Justin Jewell then hit a solo home run to lead off the second, which gave Rhode Island the lead 3-0.

Third baseman Hunter Wilson accounted for two of Arkansas’ three hits in Sunday’s game. The sophomore has been a bright spot for the Hogs all weekend. In his last 10 at-bats, he has recorded seven hits, including two RBIs.

Arkansas will host Alcorn State for two-game midweek series starting Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. at Baum Stadium.