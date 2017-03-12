Siloam Springs Heritage League Interview

Posted 8:13 am, March 12, 2017, by

The Siloam Springs Heritage League is hosting a gala to help raise moneey for organizations like the fraternal order of police. 5News Anchor Bryan Shawver explains how people can get involved.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s