Technology Helps Boost Girl Scout Cookie Sales

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- With technology now playing a role in Girl Scout cookies sales, not only are sales increasing, but the way people get those cookies is changing, too.

Samoas, Thin Mints and even S'mores, everyone has their favorite girl scout cookie.

"They only come once a year," Girl Scout, Evelynn Richardson said. "There's a special taste, so if you don't buy them, you'll have to wait until next year."

The days of going door-to-door are decreasing due to technology. Now, you can order the cookies online and have them shipped to your house. You can also type in your zip code on the Girl Scout website to see where troops will be selling cookies in your area.

"I think it's a brilliant idea," Richardson said. "A lot of people don't know that we're here, that we're selling these cookies unless we tell them we're here. So, if they wanted to buy cookies, they can just search where we are and come down and get some."

The new additions have brought in more business at the troops' pop-up sales.

"I think we've seen a bigger increase in the amount of people that come up to buy cookies," Girl Scout, Alydia Brashear said.

The troops are able to accept debit and credit cards at sales, increasing the number of boxes sold.

"At Walmart, we can usually sell 150 to 200 boxes a sale for two hours," Girl Scout troop leader, Lora Brashear said.

The ease of buying these cookies is inspiring people in the community to buy boxes for others, too.

"A gentleman came up and bought five boxes of cookies from us," Brashear said. "Then he came back again and came up with $40 and said he wanted to buy cookies, but said I want you to hand out the cookies to other people."

The local troop 5NEWS talked to is made up of six members who said they expect to sell more than 1,000 boxes of cookies this year.

This year marks the 100th year of Girl Scout cookie sales.

During the last century, the organization has reached milestones including sending cookies to troops overseas, as well as in 1970 when the first female space shuttle commander, Jan Smith, a former Girl Scout, took them with her on her mission to outer space.