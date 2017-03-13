× 10-Year-Old Poteau Boy Killed In ATV Accident

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — A 10-year-old Poteau boy died from a head injury after getting in an accident while driving an all-terrain vehicle on Sunday (March 12).

The boy was driving a Polaris ATV on County Road 290, just east of Poteau when he passed another ATV on the right, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The driver of that ATV was turning into a residence, and the two collided. The 10-year-old boy’s ATV rolled and the child was ejected and pinned under the vehicle.

Neither the driver of the other ATV nor the passengers, aged between 5-15, were injured.

One of the passengers on the other ATV helped free the boy, and he was taken to Poteau Hospital in critical condition, the report states. From there he was taken by an emergency helicopter to a Tulsa hospital with a head injury. He later passed away from his injury.