Arkansas Unemployment Rate Drops To 3.8 Percent

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The Arkansas unemployment rate dropped to start off the year, according to U.S. Department of Labor statistics released on Monday (March 13).

In January 2017 the unemployment rate in Arkansas dropped to 3.8 percent, down a tenth of a percent from December 2016 (3.9 percent).

The state’s unemployment rate is also down from the same time the previous year, with a rate of 4.2 percent in January 2016.

“After revising date from previous years, the new series reflects a small but steady decrease in unemployment each month since March 2011,” said Susan Price, Bureau of Labor Statistics operations manager.

Arkansas also boasts a lower unemployment rate than the nation as a whole.

The U.S. unemployment rate is 4.8 percent for January 2017. This is down just one tenth of a percent from January 2016 at 4.9 percent.

Growth in several industry sectors helped to drop the unemployment rate in Arkansas, including manufacturing, education and health services, and professional and business services. Together those three industries added more than 11,000 jobs in the past year.