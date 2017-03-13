× Brian Post Pleads No Contest To Sexual Assault And Battery Charge

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Brian Post plead no contest to charges of sexual assault and first degree battery, Benton County prosecutor Nathan Smith said.

Post, 48, was given a suspended sentence of 20 years.

Smith said the victim wanted to avoid going to trial.

Post was accused of torturing, mutilating and sexually abusing a woman on May 18-19, 2015. He was arrested in July of 2016 and was tried on five counts of rape, attempted capital murder and first degree battery. Rape counts four through seven were for incidents prior to May 18.

A jury found Post not guilty on trial on March 1 on attempted capital murder and counts five through seven of rape, but guilty of one charge of rape. Post must serve 70 percent of his 13-year sentence before he will be eligible for parole for the rape charge.