Expert Explains Autistic Children Prone To Wandering Off

ROGERS (KFSM)-- Adron Benton's father told 5NEWS Monday afternoon that his son was autistic and was a member of a small special needs class at Vandergriff Elementary School.

Benton wandered away from the school's playground and was found unresponsive in a pool at a residence nearby.

He was later pronounced dead.

Jennifer Kirby is the clinical director of Thrive Autism Solutions in Rogers.

She said studies have shown that autistic children are prone to wandering away from safe environments.

One of the studies she mentioned was published in 2012 in the Journal of Pediatrics.

“And it indicated that children with autism wander away from safe environments reportedly almost half of them do," Kirby said.

She said autistic children may do this because they could get an interest in something or just bolt off. She said all children are different even if they may have autism, but those that do share some similar traits.

Kirby said autistic children are not as socially aware as other children.

As children get older, she said this changes but for those with autism, it might not.

Another common trait they share is their communication skills are not as developed as other children.

When they do wander off, Kirby said they are attracted to one thing.

“An issue for children with autism is that they do tend to be attracted to water," Kirby said. "So often times when they go missing, that is a place where they end up.”

She explained there is not any known reason why this is the case.

Kirby said a good place for parents with autistic children or anyone interested to learn more is an article with Autism Speaks.