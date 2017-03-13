× Ferrell Resigns As Univ. Of Ozarks Coach

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) – After four seasons as head coach, David Ferrell announced his resignation at the University of the Ozarks on Monday.

According to a release sent out by the school, Ferrell resigned to pursue other career opportunities in Northwest Arkansas. Ferrell was previously the head coach at West Fork High School.

The Eagles went 8-17 in the 2016-17 season while Ferrell had a record of 36-65 in his four seasons with the school.

“I appreciate what Coach Ferrell has done for the program,” University of the Ozarks athletics director Jimmy Clark said. “He left it in better shape than when he arrived. I wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Ferrell spent 21 seasons as the boys coach at West Fork where he piled up 458 wins. His final three seasons with the Tigers were the most successful as they went 87-18 starting with the 2010-11 season.