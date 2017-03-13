× FPS Confirms Five Vandergriff Elementary Staff Members Placed On Administrative Leave

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Five Vandergriff Elementary staff members have been placed on administrative leave, confirmed Alan Wilbourn, Fayetteville Public Schools public information officer.

The staff members were placed on administrative leave after the death of Adron Benton on Wednesday (March 8).

The child, who had been diagnosed with autism, wandered away from the school on Tuesday (March 7) and was found in a private pool nearby.

The boy was initially taken to Washington Regional Medical Center, and was later taken to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital, where he died.

The school district is working with police to investigate the incident, and it is also conducting its own investigation.

The district also confirmed that a fence will be built around the play area in the next two or three weeks.