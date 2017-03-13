Garrett’s Blog: Colder This Week; Warmer Next Week

Posted 3:18 pm, March 13, 2017, by

In the wake of the recent cold front, temperatures have struggled to climb into the 40s across NW Arkansas with widespread low level clouds.

Additionally, the breezy north winds have given us wind chill values as low and the 20s and (at times) teens in NW Arkansas.

The winds should subside late Monday with a gradual warming trend towards the end of the week.

Looking ahead, temperatures will climb back to near 80º as early as Monday of this upcoming week.

-Garrett

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s