× Garrett’s Blog: Colder This Week; Warmer Next Week

In the wake of the recent cold front, temperatures have struggled to climb into the 40s across NW Arkansas with widespread low level clouds.

Additionally, the breezy north winds have given us wind chill values as low and the 20s and (at times) teens in NW Arkansas.

The winds should subside late Monday with a gradual warming trend towards the end of the week.

Looking ahead, temperatures will climb back to near 80º as early as Monday of this upcoming week.

-Garrett