Get Your Cat Nap On, National Napping Day

Today is National Napping Day.

The holiday was first created back in 1999 by a Boston professor and his wife as an effort to spotlight the health benefits of catching up on quality sleep.

This holiday also provides everyone with the opportunity to catch up on the hour of sleep they lost due to the spring forward time change.

A number of studies have shown that a short 10 to 20 minute nap is the most effective when mid-day fatigue hits.

It improves alertness, productivity and mood.

