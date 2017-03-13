Gordmans Files For Bankruptcy, Plans To Close All Stores

ROGERS (KFSM) — Department store Gordmans filed for bankruptcy on Monday (March 13), according to a press release from the company. 

The company said it plans to liquidate all stores, but there was no indication of when the stores would begin to close.

“Until further notice, all Gordmans stores are operating as usual without interruption,” president and CEO Andy Hall said. “The management team and all of our associates remain committed to continuing to provide great merchandise and service to our guests during this process.”

A Gordmans store is located in the Pinnacle Hills Promenade in Rogers.

