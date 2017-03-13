Local Woman Not Waiting For City To Be Ranked ‘Most Miserable’ Again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A local woman isn't sitting around waiting for Yahoo! to rank Fort Smith "most miserably city" in the country again.

The busy streets of Fort Smith have been home to Maegan Chitwood for 32 years. So when Yahoo! released the ranking, she brainstormed reasons why.

"The way that people communicate in general has changed. The way we communicate with each other has changed. And the system we have put in place hasn't changed with us," she told 5NEWS.

Chitwood feels that because most communication is done through phones, no one is voicing their opinions in person at director's meetings.

"People don't communicate the same way they used to. Even the President of the United States communicates via Twitter," she said.

With that in mind, she took to Facebook and put together a group called, "Fort Smith Resident's Forum." It took off in popularity in an instant.

"I did not expect it to blow up the way it did. (250 members) in less than 12 hours. Overnight. This was at like 11:30 at night that I did this."

She plans to take her idea to the city directors with an urgency motivated not only by Yahoo!'s ranking, but also by the struggles the community faces, citing the loss of industries and jobs as reasons people here are struggling to survive. As well as what she calls, "an identity crisis."

"I think that people compare us to surrounding cities and they want us to have what they have, and the truth of the matter is we're not Fayetteville, we're not Oklahoma city, and we're not Tulsa. We're Fort Smith. That doesn't mean we're worse than them."