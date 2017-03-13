× Oklahoma Dept. Of Corrections Cancels Contract With LeFlore County Jail

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced on Wednesday (March 8) they would be ending their contract with 10 county jails in Oklahoma, including LeFlore County, in order to save money.

The department has already started removing inmates from the county jails and transporting them to DOC facilities instead, according to a DOC press release. More than 200 inmates will be transferred from the jails to the department’s medium- and minimum-security facilities.

Housing the inmates at the county jails costs $32 per day for each inmate, the release states. Ending these contracts is expected to save the Department an estimated $775,000 by the end of the fiscal year.

The department is looking for money-saving measures in an attempt to stitch up a nearly $3 million budget hole, which was revealed in February, the release states.

DOC director Joe Allbaugh sent letters to the jails announcing the contract cancellations on March 8.

The other nine counties where the DOC is ending its contracts are: Choctaw, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Jefferson, Nowata, Okmulgee, Roger Mills and Tillman.

The DOC is keeping contracts with two counties, Greer and Marshall, although they will not accept any additional inmates.