Southside Band Recognized As One Of Nation’s Finest  

The Southside High School Band has earned a major distinction for its music program by being invited to perform at the National Concert Band Festival in Indianapolis.

Being asked to participate in this festival means the ensemble is one of the most talented in the country.

Assistant Band Director Sean Carrier tells 5NEWS only ten other high schools across the country were selected. Southside also was the only school invited in the Natural State.

Students and teachers were invited as a "featured band", to perform at Clowes Memorial Hall at Butler University including a 21-minute piece called “Ecstatic Waters” by Arkansas Composer and Conductor Steven Bryant.

“It was the experience of a lifetime. We got to hear numerous groups from all over the country and share our experiences with them," Carrier said. We also got to learn from some of the greatest band directors in the world. They were also positive about our performance. It’s four days I’ll never forget."

This gives students and teachers chances to be innovative and develop their skills.

This festival happened during March 9 – 11th.