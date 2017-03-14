× Arledge Sends Arkansas To Walk-Off Win

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – With SEC play starting this weekend, Arkansas was hoping to take on Mississippi State with momentum and Jake Arledge did everything he could to make sure that happened.

The Razorbacks’ right fielder gunned down a runner at the plate and then provided a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth as Arkansas topped Alcorn State 3-2 on Tuesday inside Baum Stadium.

“We ended up winning the game but our defense did a great job,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. “We throw a runner out at the plate in the first. We throw another runner out because our center fielder (Jake) Arledge makes a perfect throw to the cut-off man and he makes a perfect throw to the plate. Our third baseman (Matt Burch) makes a diving play with two outs and a runner on third, gets up and we throw another runner out. That’s three runs right there.”

Arledge has three outfield assists in the first 17 games for Arkansas while the Hogs have walked off in two of their last three games.

Arkansas and Alcorn State will wrap up the midweek series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 3 p.m.