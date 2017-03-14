Car Crash In Seattle Sends One Vehicle Slamming Into Gas Pump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE (KFSM) -- A two-car collision in Seattle sent one vehicle slamming into a gas pump, knocking it about 35 feet away and starting a fire, according to our affiliate Q13.

Surveillance video shows the moment the SUV crashed into a gas pump and caused a fiery explosion.

The fire that started with the impact into the gas pump was quickly extinguished by firefighters, who shut down the pumps with the emergency shutoff and doused the fire with dry chemicals.

Investigators said Tuesday that a driver, 60, in a Nissan had a passenger, a 40-year-old woman, at the time. The Nissan struck a Honda also traveling north. The impact caused the Honda to slide sideways into a tree, cutting it in half.

Firefighters said one car was split in two, and the driver was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Seattle Fire said.

The Nissan continued north for two blocks -- eventually crashing into the gas station. The passenger in the Nissan was taken with non life-threatening injuries to the hospital. The driver was not injured.