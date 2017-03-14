Construction On Riverview Hope Campus In Fort Smith On Schedule

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Construction is moving along on a nearly $3 million facility to help folks in need around our community.

The Riverview Hope Campus in downtown Fort Smith is making huge strides since October of 2016 when construction started. Organizers said the work on the nonprofit organization is on schedule.

The facility located on South E Street will provide food, temporary housing, and assistance for the low income and homeless in the area. “It doesn’t have to be someone who has lost everything, but it could be someone living paycheck to paycheck that can use some job training or financial leadership classes,” according to Vice President of Riverview Hope Campus Jeremy May.

Construction workers are putting up exterior walls, offices are being built, and showering facilities are near completion. A library, kitchen, dining hall, laundry facility, business center and community room are also under construction.

The biggest addition so far is the onsite Mercy Clinic which will provide medical assistance to these residence.

After it’s all done, the Riverview Hope Campus will be a place where people can receive the help they need to build a better life.

The project was started by the Old Fort Homeless Coalition and this dream of theirs is quickly becoming a reality. “It’s been a long time coming and has been a lot of hard work by a lot of different people,” said Executive Director Mitch Minnick. “We’ve worked hard to raise the funds to make the renovations to the building so that Hope Campus could come and take over with the operations," Minnick said.

The project was funded by donations, state funds and Community Development Block Grants.

Construction on the Riverview Hope Campus is expected to be finished by June. The onsite Mercy Clinic is going to start seeing patients in August. The entire facility should be open by late October of 2017.