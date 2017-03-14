Father & Son In Critical Condition Following Wreck On Interstate 40

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZARK (KFSM) -- An Ozark man and his 6-year-old son are in the hospital following a wreck on Interstate 40 in Ozark.

Arkansas State Police said a car missed the bridge near exit 37 and went off the road.

David Rowe and his son Collin were in the car, his sister Katie Fimple said.

David is in the ICU at Washington Regional Hospital with several injuries, including a broken clavicle. Collin was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock with a liver laceration and several other injuries. Fimple said they are both in critical condition.

The accident is under investigation.